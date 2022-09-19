Alert: UK national anthem, piper’s lament brings Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service to an end

LONDON (AP) — UK national anthem, piper’s lament brings Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service to an end.
- Shelton Day celebration Oct. 2
- Shelton seniors gather for luau to close out summer
- Shelton police mourn ‘sudden’ death of officer, 41
- Shelton set to begin road projects
- New cafe coming to former Subway space in downtown Shelton
- Shelton’s Constitution Blvd. extension work to start this month
- Bacteria found in Shelton nursing home water not ‘health threat’
- 24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street
- Shelton business expands operation as requests for service grow
- Shelton eatery asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets...