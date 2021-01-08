Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: US Capitol Police says officer injured responding to riots dies
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Print Archives
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Subscribe
News
Police & Fire
Business
Community
Entertainment
People
Schools
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Submissions
Obituaries
Obituaries prior to 2019
Sports
High School Sports
Youth Sports
Sports Features
Recreational Sports
Other Sports
Submissions
People
Opinion
Letters
Editorial
Columns
Cartoon Gallery
Submissions
Arts & Leisure
Home and Garden
Reel dad
Columns
Did I say that?
Movie Menu
Curtain Call
Taking a Hike
Q&AS
Binge & Repeat
The Conscious Cook
Kneads & Cravings
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Help
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Recommended
Police: Burglars drive truck through garage door to evade...
Shelton announces Christmas tree pickup schedule
Shelton superintendent says in-person learning to resume Monday
Firefighters douse small blaze at Shelton’s Spooner House
Shelton interim superintendent navigated COVID challenges
Fired Shelton police officer hired in Fairfield
Police: Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Shelton
Shelton rings in 2021 with fireworks display
New Shelton superintendent reorganizes central office
Shelton school board wants transportation savings used for education
News
Alert: US Capitol Police says officer injured responding to riots dies
Jan. 8, 2021
Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 1:14 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — US Capitol Police says officer injured responding to riots dies.