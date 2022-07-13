Alert: Ukraine’s foreign minister tells AP: Grain talks in Turkey must produce security guarantees for ship owners and country

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister tells AP: Grain talks in Turkey must produce security guarantees for ship owners and country.
- Concerts returning to downtown Shelton
- Self-storage company eyes move to Shelton’s Bridgeport Avenue
- Shelton fire log: Crews respond to brush fires, dumpster fire at...
- Shelton students earn art league scholarships
- Trail clearing planned for Shelton’s Rec Path
- Quite a blast
- Shelton Scout reels in top honor with fishing line recycling project
- Shelton High announces high honor, honor rolls
- Shelton alderman joins CT Senate candidate for coffee talk July 10
- Shelton farms back zone change for commercial farm stores
Recommended