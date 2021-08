Chris Pizzello/Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — For Alicia Keys, “Girl On Fire” isn't just a million-selling single, but the title and inspiration for a young adult graphic novel scheduled for next year.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “Girl On Fire,” the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright and her telekinetic powers, will come out March 1. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.