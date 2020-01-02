Alleged Pa. bomb-maker waives extradition after arrest in Shelton

DERBY — A man wanted in Pennsylvania on bomb-making charges is scheduled to return there next month after he was arrested in Shelton on New Year’s Eve.

Carl Roberts, 26, waived extradition during an appearance in Superior Court Thursday before Judge Peter McShane, who set bond for Roberts at $250,000 and continued the case to Feb. 4.

On that date, Roberts will likely be turned over to Pennsylvania authorities who have warrants charging him with two counts each of unlawful possession or manufacturing of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.

Those charges relate to a Dec. 10 incident in Franklin, Pa., when officers recovered two explosive devices while executing a search warrant for drugs, according to Sugarcreek Borough police.

The explosives were recovered by the State Police Bomb Unit and moved to a safe location.

While trying to make the larger device safe, it exploded, causing a large shockwave, as well as a loud explosion, according to police.

Officers said an investigation identified Roberts as the bomb-maker.

Cops said they also found a bag with the larger device containing several razor blades, nails and other pieces of metal whose apparent purpose would have been as shrapnel within the explosive devices.

Roberts has been wanted since last month.

In a prepared statement, Shelton Police Detective Christopher Nugent said cops received a tip that Roberts was staying in the city.

On Tuesday afternoon, they went to a Beecher Avenue home whose owner allowed them to search the residence, according to a police report.

They found Roberts in a first-floor bedroom and arrested him without incident, charging him with being a fugitive from justice.

In court Thursday, Roberts waived extradition, which will allow him to be turned over to Pennsylvania cops at his court appearance next month, per state law.

Nugent said Derby cops and police from Sugarcreek Borough assisted with Roberts’ arrest Tuesday.