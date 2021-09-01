Alleged supermarket shooter's lawyer questions mental health

DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for a 22-year old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March is raising questions about whether he is mentally competent to proceed with the case, according to a notice filed in court Wednesday.

The details about the defense's concerns about Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental health and how they might affect his ability to understand and participate in court proceedings are not known because the motion on it is sealed, as required under state law. However, a notice that such a motion was filed and the judge's initial response is public.