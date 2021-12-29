Amanda Gorman writes end-of-year poem, 'New Day's Lyric'

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman is ending her extraordinary year on a hopeful note.
The 23-year-old poet, whose reading of her own “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden's inauguration made her an international sensation, released a new work Wednesday to mark the end of 2021. “New Day's Lyric” is a five-stanza, 48-line resolution with themes of struggle and healing known to admirers of “The Hill We Climb” and of her bestselling collection “Call Us What We Carry,” which came out in early December: