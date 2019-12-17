American Heart Association recognizes Griffin Hospital for workplace health achievement

Griffin Hospital, of Derby, recently was recognized by The American Heart Association for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace.

Griffin Health, of Derby, recently achieved Gold Level recognition in the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace.

Griffin’s employee wellness program, AgeLess, focuses on the four pillars of well-being — physical, nutritional, emotional and financial. The program offers free and low-cost programs and information for each pillar to help employees “age less, and live more.”

Offerings include free therapy sessions, free smoking cessation programs, lifestyle change programs, chronic disease management, diabetes prevention, nutritional counseling and lessons on achieving financial stability.

The American Heart Association created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 40 CEOs from some of America’s largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The Index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of their workplace health programs. Studies show that worksites with a culture of health with comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, and senior leadership support are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce.

A unique feature of the Index is that it calculates an average heart health score for employees of participating companies that securely submit aggregate health data. Companies receive benchmarking reports, which allow them to identify potential areas of improvement so that they can advance their annual performance and recognition.

As part of its commitment to healthier workplaces, the American Heart Association offers Health Screening Services, an onsite biometric screening solution which allows organizations to collect and submit employee health data seamlessly. The health screenings are combined with a health assessment and education to motivate participants to make behavior changes or seek support for lifestyle changes and follow-up medical care as appropriate.

The American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Solutions offers a suite of evidence-based tools to help optimize current employee health programs. These tools leverage the science behind the Index while improving consumer engagement and promoting healthier behaviors. For more information, visit heart.org/workplacehealth.