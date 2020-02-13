American Legion distributing coats to vets Feb. 16

The American Legion in Shelton will be distributing coats to veterans as part of Operation Warm Hearts for Veterans.

Ocean State Job Lot has donated winter coats for needy veterans. The coats will be distributed at the American Legion at no charge to qualified veterans. New winter coats in sizes medium, large and extra large will be available at Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16, 295 Old Bridgeport Avenue, on Sunday, Feb. 16, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Veterans are asked to be sure to bring proper identification to receive a coat. Accepted forms of identification are DD214, military retired ID, VA ID, CT driver’s license with flag, American Legion, DAV, VFW, AMVETS, Marine Corps League, Order of Purple Heart, or other recognized veterans organization membership cards.