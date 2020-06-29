American Legion holds change of command, officer installation

The American Legion Department of Connecticut’s 3rd District held its Change of Command and Officer Installation in Fairfield County on Saturday, June 20.

American Legion State Commander Dennis Beauregard swore in the officers at a small ceremony at Post 16 in Shelton. During this ceremony, Nick Cabral, a U.S. Army veteran, took command of the Legion’s 3rd District.

“As we begin this new chapter in the Legion’s history, Nick is a great man for the job and he will be instrumental in shaping the American Legion’s 3rd District for our next 100 year of Veterans Still Serving America,” said outgoing District Commander Mike Kellett, who served during the Legion’s 100th anniversary in 2019.

The American Legion Department of Connecticut, 3rd District officers for 2020-2021 are Commander Nick Cabral of Post 202 Newtown; Senior Vice Commander Victor Yanosy of Post 176 Monroe; Jr. Vice Commander David Mead of Post 60 Danbury; Adjutant Tom Moore of Post 86 Wilton; Finance Officer Bud Boucher of Post 86 in Wilton; Chaplain Hank Ponticello of Post 60 Danbury; Erin Clancy of Post 60 Danbury; Sgt. of Arms, Earnie Foito of Post 141 in Trumbull; Department Executive Committeeman Rich Olson of Post 12 in Norwarlk; and Department Executive Committeeman Mike Kellett of Post 16 in Shelton.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness, an announcement said. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to fellow service members and veterans.

The 3rd District is active in many local and statewide programs for Americanism, including:

* High School Oratorical competition, in which students vie for college scholarships awarded by the American Legion by demonstrating their knowledge of the United States Constitution in public speaking contests on local, regional and national levels;

* Each year, local boys experience the benefits of good sportsmanship and team play through American Legion baseball;

* Every summer, outstanding high school students attend Boys State and Girls State. During the week-long program, participants receive instruction on citizenship and experience firsthand how their state and federal governments function;

* Many sponsor Scout units to foster wholesome development of America’s youth; and

* The flag education program, which teaches flag etiquette and proper display of the United States flag to students in schools and at hands-on programs at individual Legion posts.

The 3rd District is made up of the American Legion posts located within Fairfield County. For post locations, visit https://www.ctlegion.org/post-locator/. If you have served federal active duty in the United States armed forces any time since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in the American Legion. Any veteran interested in joining is encouraged to visit or call your local post.