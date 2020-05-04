American Legion seeks buglers for Memorial Day Taps performance on Housatonic River

The American Legion is seeking buglers to assist in observing Memorial Day while maintaining social distancing.

The American Legion hopes to create a continuous echo of Taps on the Housatonic River. Teams consisting of a bugler to play Taps and a veteran to render a military salute during the song will be spaced at points about one mile apart on the river from the Long Island Sound to the Massachusetts state line.

The first Taps will sound on the Derby/Shelton bridge at 10 a.m., with Echo Taps at 10:01 a.m. Taps lasts about 59 seconds.

The following Taps will played every 60 seconds flowing north towards Massachusetts and south towards the Long Island Sound at locations about one mile apart. Buglers interested in helping should contact Mike Kellett at admin@sheltonpost16.org.