Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan pair of senators has unveiled what would be the most wide-ranging legislative proposal to regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, following a series of high-profile busts and failures.
It’s unclear, though, whether the bill proposed by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., can clear the hurdles of Congress, especially at a time of heightened partisanship ahead of midterm elections. The bill also comes as advocates for cryptocurrency have become bigger — and more free-spending — players in Washington.