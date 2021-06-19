Amid reform movement, some GOP states give police more power FARNOUSH AMIRI, Report for America/Associated Press June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 10:53 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hands out pens to law enforcement officers after signing the Back the Blue bill, at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, in Johnston. Some Republican-controlled states have responded to persistent calls for police reform by moving in the other direction. Reynolds signed a bill to expand qualified immunity for police officers and enhance penalties for protesters, including elevating rioting to a felony. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, File) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this June 3, 2020, file photo, protesters rally in Phoenix, demanding the Phoenix City Council defund the Phoenix Police Department, following the death of George Floyd. Some Republican-controlled states have responded to persistent calls for police reform by moving in the other direction. An Associated Press review of legislation found that states where lawmakers pushed back against the police-reform movement included Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wyoming. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, State Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin gives his closing remarks on his bill HB 1, known as the "anti-riot bill" during a House session before the bill passed at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. “We have to strengthen our laws when it comes to mob violence, to make sure individuals are unequivocally dissuaded from committing violence when they’re in large groups,” Fernandez-Barquin, a Republican, said during a hearing for the anti-riot bill that was enacted in April. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File) Tori Lynn Schneider/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo, Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a sweeping package of police accountability measures in St. Paul, Minn., making Minnesota the latest state to adopt changes to law enforcement, including a ban on neck restraints, in the wake of George Floyd's death. The bill, passed by the Legislature earlier this week, also bans chokeholds and fear-based or "warrior-style" training, which critics say promotes excessive force. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a year of protests over police brutality, some Republican-controlled states have ignored or blocked police-reform proposals, moving instead in the other direction by granting greater powers to officers, making it harder to discipline them and expanding their authority to crack down on demonstrations.
The sponsors of the GOP measures acted in the wake of the nationwide protests that followed George Floyd’s death, and they cited the disturbances and destruction that spread last summer through major U.S. cities, including Portland, New York and Minneapolis, where Floyd died at the hands of officers.