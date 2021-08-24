Amid virus cases, WVa high school goes to remote learning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A high school in West Virginia's largest county will switch to remote learning for the remainder of the week, education officials announced Tuesday, as coronavirus cases continue to surge statewide.

Kanawha County school officials told parents that Capital High School students will undergo remote learning through Friday, with staff reporting to school as usual, news outlets reported. Extracurricular activities have been canceled for the rest of the week. The plan is for students to return to school on Monday.