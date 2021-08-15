An Afghan woman in Kabul's dashed hopes amid Taliban blitz AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2021 Updated: Aug. 15, 2021 12:26 p.m.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hunkering indoors and watching her country fall to the Taliban, one young woman in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul described on Sunday the anxiety, fears and dashed hopes her generation feels as embassies evacuate staff and the government all but crumbles.
But the day wasn't supposed to be like this. In the morning, Aisha Khurram made her way to Kabul University, where she is just two months shy of graduation. Before she could reach her class, the 22-year-old was turned back and told to head home.