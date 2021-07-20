An Olympics like no other, Tokyo perseveres to host Games CHRIS LEHOURITES, AP Sports Writer July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 1:30 p.m.
TOKYO (AP) — It's an Olympics like no other — and the Tokyo Games are surely that — but this is an event that has persevered through wars, boycotts and now a pandemic over its 125-year modern history.
The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the first time. But with no fans permitted in Japan, foreign or local, it has the distinction of being the first Games without spectators.
CHRIS LEHOURITES