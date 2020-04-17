An outpouring of love, support at Wesley Village

Chef Hector Velez and members of the Crosby Commons dining team visited each resident with homemade omelets.

The greater Shelton community and staff at Wesley Village are continuing to bring joy and support to its residents despite the current coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 restrictions may be prohibiting activities and visitors, but that has not stopped the outpouring of love, support and acts of kindness, according to Elizabeth Bemis, vice president of marketing and sales operations for United Methodist Homes.

“The team at Wesley Village is finding creative ways to engage residents while practicing social distancing,” said Bemis.

The facility’s dining teams show their love through food, said Bemis, adding that special meal deliveries to apartments and cottages always bring joy, especially when chef Hector Velez from Crosby Commons prepares doorway omelets for breakfast or fires up the pizza oven for individual pies.

Each evening when the dining team at Bishop Wicke completes their work, they head outside to make rounds and greet each resident at their window. At Wesley Heights, chef Richard Scaife and his team make Breakfast Baggies for staff with healthy food and inspiring notes.

Due to social distancing restrictions, residents are no longer able to gather together. Social distancing does not have to equate to social isolation.

“A top priority has been finding new and creative ways to engage residents and continue to enrich their lives,” said Bemis. “One important step taken was the creation of WVTV, a TV channel created for Wesley Village residents, full of programs based on resident input.”

A variety of original content has been created, including “Words of Inspiration with Chaplain Cathy”, exercise classes, virtual BINGO, and debuting April 15 was “GNN - The Good News Network Show,” which highlights all the good taking place on campus. The show can be viewed on our YouTube channel (UMHCaring) via this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsD4wfKL99Y.

Both family members and the local community have shared their support. State Rep. Jason Perillo (R-113) donated more than 2,000 face masks to Wesley Village. Local business including AIEP Host Families donated hand sanitizer and Modern Plastics, who recently changed their production to make face shields for healthcare workers, dropped off a supply to the campus.

Matt McGee, a senior at Shelton High School and active member of the local community, took to social media asking for donations from local businesses and families to support Wesley Village. Since then, Bemis said more than a dozen families and organization have stepped forward to provide take-out meals for our staff to thank them for the care and service given our residents.

Those interested in showing support for the Wesley Village team should email goodnews@umh.org.

Wesley Village is senior living campus, located at 580 Long Hill Ave. in Shelton and is part of United Methodist Homes, a local not-for-profit organization. The Wesley Village campus offers assisted and independent living, memory support, skilled nursing, short-term rehab, and outpatient therapy and fitness services. To learn more, visit www.wesleyvillage-ct.org.