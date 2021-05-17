Analyst criticizes Newsom's spending plan as 'shortsighted'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Despite more than $100 billion of new money to spend this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom still wants to take more than $12 billion from the state's primary savings account and other sources to increase state spending, according to an independent review of the governor's proposal released Monday.
California has so much money that it took Newsom a full week to explain how he wants to spend all of it, culminating in Friday's budget announcement where he presented his plan, including 400 new spending proposals, to the state Legislature.