https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Annual-Sept-11-ceremony-in-Arlington-to-be-held-15559061.php
Annual Sept. 11 ceremony in Arlington to be held virtually
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Arlington County is conducting its annual Sept. 11 ceremony as a virtual event.
The county is home to the Pentagon, where 19 years ago hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the building, killing 184 victims.
A remembrance ceremony scheduled for Friday will be livestreamed on the county's website to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation of colors by a county honor guard, followed by a wreath laying at the county government center.
A moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m., the moment the plane struck the Pentagon.
View Comments