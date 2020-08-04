Another arrest made in fatal shooting in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting in Sparta. A 38-year-old man was taken into custody in Butler Monday in the death of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman June 11.

Damara Skenandore-Medina, 28, was arrested earlier. She is being held on $1 million cash bond on felony murder/armed robbery, distribution of methamphetamine and aiding a felon.

The fatal shooting was an isolated incident related to the sale of illegal drugs, according to Sparta Deputy Police Chief Booker Ferguson.

The Milwaukee man is being held in the Waukesha County Jail on a probable charge of first-degree intentional homicide and other counts.

Police are still looking for a 32-year-old Milwaukee man they say is involved in the case.