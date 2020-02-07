Another vaping-related lung illness reported in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana health department reported another case of lung illness related to vaping on Friday.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services said a person in their 20s from Cascade County was hospitalized last month. The patient, who has a history of vaping, is recovering, officials said.

State officials have tallied seven illnesses and one death connected to vaping in Montana.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and fatigue. Symptoms worsen over a period of days or weeks and do not appear to be caused by a lung infection. Anyone who vapes and is experiencing respiratory issues should promptly consult their health care provider, the agency said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nationally that just over 2,700 people have been hospitalized and 60 people have died due to lung injury related to vaping. The outbreak peaked in September 2019 and appears to be tied to the use of vitamin E acetate in some vaping products containing marijuana extracts.

Montana began a 120-day ban on the sale of flavored vaping products on Dec. 18. The state cited the national lung illness outbreak and the fact that flavored vaping products were causing teens to become addicted to nicotine.

Business owners argued there was no connection between flavored vaping liquids and the rise of the lung injuries, which they said appear to be caused by black-market products. They also argued that they don't sell to minors and that their products are used by people who are trying to quit smoking.