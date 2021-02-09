Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 5:34 p.m.
Pedestrians walk along a snow-covered path in the Boston Common, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Boston.
People walk their dogs in the snow-covered Long Meadow in Prospect Park, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Damien Foss, 5, shovels snow in front of his home as his sister Mia Foss, 3, plays in it, Tuesday, Fev. 9, 2021, in Pottsville, Pa.
Vehicles make their way along S. Sillyman Street, Rt. 183, as morning snowfall covered roads in Cressona, Pa., on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021.
Parkway is nearly a whiteout during a morning snow in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Tuesday morning, Feb 9, 2021.
8 of11 Parkway is nearly a whiteout during a morning snow in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican Herald via AP) Jacqueline Dormer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
A bench is surrounded by snow under a "Keep off the Grass" sign on William Street in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021.
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday.
The snow totals are expected to be far less than the storm that pushed through the region over the weekend. That storm dumped more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) in some areas.