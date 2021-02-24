Anti-abortion bills pass during chaotic House session

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican-led New Hampshire House passed two anti-abortion bills Wednesday during a chaotic session held at an indoor sports complex where Democrats walked off the field and the speaker struggled to play referee.
One of the bills would ban abortion after 24 weeks' gestation unless there is a threat to the mother. The other, called the “Born Alive Infant Protection Act,” would require that “medically appropriate and reasonable” care be provided to all babies after birth. Both came to the House with bipartisan committee votes against them, but the full House ignored those recommendations, advancing the first bill to the Senate and the second to another committee.