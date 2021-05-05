'Anxious to see you:' JFK letters to Swedish lover auctioned WILLIAM J. KOLE, Associated Press May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 12:35 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Love letters that John F. Kennedy wrote to a Swedish paramour a few years after he married Jacqueline Bouvier are going up for auction.
“You are wonderful and I miss you,” Kennedy scribbled at the end of a February 1956 letter to aristocrat Gunilla von Post, whom he'd met on the French Riviera a few weeks before he wed Bouvier in 1953.
