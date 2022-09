SHELTON — Developers feel apartments are the best option for the Bridgeport Avenue site that has long been home to Langanke’s Florist and Greenhouses — and nearby residents could be in agreement.

Langanke’s Landing, LLC, presented at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday plans for construction of a four-story structure with 62 apartments and 106 parking spaces at 1055 Bridgeport Ave.

The commission has established a temporary moratorium on any new multi-family residential rental housing units throughout the city, except in the Central Business District, which encompasses downtown. The moratorium took effect June 10, but this plan was submitted prior to it taking effect.

The developer had already received approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2020 for a Planned Development District at the property.

The plan, at that time, was to remove the florist and greenhouse structures and build in its place a 4,400-square-foot convenience market and gas station with 10 fueling positions and two 3,100-square-foot buildings that could house either retail or offices.

“(The developers) have decided that apartments would be the best use for the property,” attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents Langanke’s Landing, LLC, has previously stated.

The developer is seeking to modify the PDD to allow the apartment structure.

Thomas said the new plans were appealing to the developer because of the lack of housing stock combined with the site’s location. The property sits near Exit 11 off Route 8 and has a public transit bus stop situated along the front of the site.

“The creation of the apartments just seemed to fit,” Thomas said.

Nearby residents had voiced concerns about the previously approved application, saying possible leaks from the gas station could pose an environmental hazard. Residents also were concerned about an entrance from the Huntington Street side.

This new proposal, Thomas said, eliminates those issues, adding that the new plans have only one entrance along Bridgeport Avenue.

And nearby residents agreed, with most who spoke saying they preferred the apartment building to the gas station.

Thomas said the traffic impact would be significantly reduced with the apartments. The traffic study presented stated that during peak hours, the apartment would see an estimated 22 entrances/exits in the morning and 24 in the afternoon, compared to 130 and 138, restively, with the gas station and office building plan.

Langanke’s Florist and Greenhouses owners stated during the initial application that while the plans, if approved, would remove the present structures — long a fixture along Bridgeport Avenue — the florist business itself would remain on a smaller scale in one of the buildings to be built. Sale of the property is contingent on approval of the plans.

With this new project, Thomas said the florist operation would be leaving the site, with the owners stating they would be relocating to another area in Shelton.

The new plans call for 16 two-bedroom apartments, 28 one-bedroom and 18 studios. There would be 106 parking spaces to serve the four-story structure. There is an area for another 16 parking spaces, but those are deferred under this plan, unless determined to be needed, according to the developer.

The developer agreed that 10 percent of the units, seven, could be set aside as affordable under the state statute 8-30g statute.

The site is bounded by Bridgeport Avenue to the south, Huntington Street and Isinglass Road to the north and commercial developments to the east and west.