Apartments eyed at former Shelton Chinese restaurant site
Shelton developer Jim Blakeman in front of his Brookview Apartments off Old Bridgeport Avenue. Blakeman is proposing construction a second, identical apartment building on neighboring property.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Shelton developer Jim Blakeman is proposing construction of a 30-unit apartment building off Old Bridgeport Avenue - a property on which was proposed a speak easy. The Planning and Zoning Commission denied that speak easy proposal several years ago.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Shelton developer Jim Blakeman's Brookview Apartments off Old Bridgeport Avenue. Blakeman is proposing construction a second, identical apartment building on neighboring property.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media
SHELTON — A local developer is planning an apartment building for Old Bridgeport Avenue property where its previous owners
proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush.
James Blakeman of Brookview Apartments, LLC., is seeking a major modification to the Planned Development District on the property — listed as 309 Old Bridgeport Ave. — to allow for construction of a building with 30 apartments and onsite parking.
