Appeals court says NC fisheries challenge can continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Coastal recreational anglers can keep suing the state of North Carolina over accusations that government regulators have devastated near-shore fishing stocks in violation of the state constitution, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina and more than 80 individuals sued the state in 2020, alleging it had failed its fiduciary duty to protect the state's fisheries from overfishing. Their complaint cited constitutional provisions giving people the right to hunt and fish and making it the state's policy “to conserve and protect its lands and waters for the benefit of all its citizenry.”