EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Court of Appeals upheld a guilty verdict Monday for an attorney who won a client almost a million dollars in a lawsuit and then stole from him to pay off her mortgage.

Jeffrey Barrett suffered a traumatic brain injury when a drunk driver hit his vehicle in 1995 on Highway 9. He couldn’t recognize his wife and children, according to court documents. He had to relearn how to speak, walk and use the bathroom, the Everett Herald reported.