Appeals court won't review denial of firing squad request

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to reconsider its earlier ruling that rejected the request by a man on Georgia's death row to die by firing squad rather than by the injection of a sedative.
Lawyers for Michael Wade Nance argued that his veins are severely compromised and that the execution method Georgia uses — injection of pentobarbital — could cause him excruciating pain in violation of his constitutional rights. They suggested instead that the state execute Nance by firing squad.