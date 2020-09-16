Apple cider donuts, pumpkin spice granola: Shelton Farmers Market ready for frenzied fall

SHELTON — With summer at its close, Shelton Farmers Market organizers want to remind residents its operation remains open in the “most bountiful time of the year.”

Attendance remains strong for the market, which runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at its 100 Canal St. building. Market Master Michael Yachymczyk, known for donning his top hat, said patrons have been following rules for mask wearing and social distancing.

“The market-goers are always kind and supportive,” Yachymczyk said. “I would like to thank all the market-goers for continually supporting our vendors and farmers.”

With fall, according to Yachymczyk, comes so many tasty treats — from granola with apples in them, breads, dips, soft pretzels, and Oronoque Farm’s apple cider doughnuts, what he calls the best this side of the Valley.

“Come down and enjoy the cooler weather, get some produce for making those cozy fall meals at home,” said market administrator Meg Hyndman. “Enjoy a morning out of the house, bring a blanket to spread out under the changing foliage across the street at Veterans Memorial Park and enjoy your apple cider donuts in the crisp fall air.”

Former Liquid Lunch owners Fred and Michelle Bialek are offering online pre-orders for breads, pretzels, baked goods and soups.

Oronoque Farms now has two packs of their delicious apple cider donuts.

Laurel Glen Farm, East Village Farm and Grassy Hill Farm all have a large assortment of produce for the fall season. Garlic is plentiful and fall root vegetables, squashes, and pumpkins will be arriving soon. Corn and watermelon are still available, said Hyndman, and all summer favorites will be offered until the first frost.

Sugar & Spice Bakery has a new fall jam flavor — “Cranberry Orange,” according to Hyndman — and Gathered Harvest Granola has pumpkin spice granola in regular and gluten free varieties.

“We still have all of our other wonderful vendors,” Hyndman said. “Vic’s Guac with their homemade organic guacamole, which is delicious any time of the year, and perfect for a Thanksgiving appetizer. Charlies Chaga has teas and soda syrups to help you detox from all of the holiday feasts. Three Bridges Coffeehouse has plentiful baked goods and their famous scones.”

The market runs through October.

For more information, visitsheltonctfarmersmarket.com/or the market Facebook page at facebook.com/SheltonFarmMkt/.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com