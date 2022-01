DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — The state of Louisiana is now accepting buyout applications from some property owners in a Livingston Parish neighborhood that continually floods.

The buyout program affects property owners in Priority Zone 1 of the Spring Park neighborhood of Denham Springs. The deadline to apply is Feb. 25, WAFB-TV reported.

Mayor Gerard Landry said the program will provide much-needed assistance to Spring Park residents who have dealt with flooding on several occasions in recent years.

“This buyout program presents an opportunity for residents to relocate their families to safer areas, while also providing long-term benefits for the resilience of our community,” he said. “We will continue working closely with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the residents and landlords in this area to provide resources, information and support as this program progresses.”

Officials noted the $10 million buyout program is funded by Louisiana Watershed Initiative. It offers property owners in the affected area 100% of the appraised value, including money for vacant lots. The homes will be removed and the property turned into open green spaces.

Livingston Parish was the hardest hit area in the state during the 2016 flood, with 85% of the structures affected in some way by floodwaters.

For more information, Spring Park property owners and residents can contact a buyout program representative at 866.735.2001 or email watershed@la.gov.