Contributed Photo / The News-Times

BRIDGEPORT — Aquarion Water Co. is warning customers to be aware of increased scam activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scammers are using more sophisticated and intimidating tactics, according to a warning from Aquarion. Customers should be wary or any unsolicited calls, texts, or emails that threaten to shut off your water unless payment is made immediately by phone or other unusual means.