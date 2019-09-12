Aquarion lists water infrastructure work in Shelton

Aquarion Water Company logo. Aquarion Water Company logo. Photo: Contributed Photo / The News-Times Photo: Contributed Photo / The News-Times Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Aquarion lists water infrastructure work in Shelton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Aquarion Water Co. announced on Thursday, Sept. 12, the launch of an infrastructure project in Shelton.

The project, located at the company’s Trap Falls Treatment Plant property on Huntington Street, is designed to increase fire flow protection in the White Hills and Nichols areas of town through the installation of a new water booster pump station with higher capacity, redundant pumps.

Aquarion will install the new water booster station with a natural gas standby generator, new and relocated site utilities, and other infrastructure upgrades. Initial site preparation and excavation for the project began in mid-Juneand the new pump station is expected to be completed in September 2020. Customers are not expected to be impacted during construction of the new pump station.

“The new Trap Falls pump station will be an important infrastructure improvement for Aquarion as we continue to reliably deliver safe, clean, water to our customers,” said Daniel Lawrence, Aquarion's director of engineering and planning.

Oxford-based Kovacs Construction Corp. will be serving as the contractor for the Trap Falls water booster pump station project.