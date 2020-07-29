Aquarion seeking info on tank dumping in Shelton

Aquarion Law Enforcement is seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for dumping empty oil tanks along Sawmill City Road sometime between 1 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Aquarion Law Enforcement is seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for dumping empty oil tanks along Sawmill City Road sometime between 1 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Aquarion seeking info on tank dumping in Shelton 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Aquarion Law Enforcement is seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for dumping empty oil tanks along Sawmill City Road sometime between 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Aquarion Water Co. posted the incident on its Facebook page, stating that “thankfully, a helpful tip allowed our team to quickly remove the threat to our nearby watercourses and reservoir.”

Water company officials asked residents that if they saw something to say something.

“Aquarion is thankful for those that protect our #DrinkingWater sources and the #environment by reporting activities like this,” water company officials stated on the Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call 800-732-9678.