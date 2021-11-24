Arbery family attorney slams defense's toenails comment

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A lawyer for the father of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man fatally shot after he was pursued by three white men in Georgia, slammed comments made during closing arguments by a defense attorney who spoke of the dead man's “dirty toenails."

Ben Crump spoke Wednesday after a jury found the three men guilty of murder and other crimes in Arbery's death. Crump and Arbery's parents, their lawyers and lawyers for the prosecution spoke in front of the courthouse after the jury's verdict.