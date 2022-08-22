Area around Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2022 Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 5:29 a.m.
NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area around Ukraine's main nuclear plant from attacks, there were new claims of Russian shelling close to the Zaporizhzhya facilities early Monday.
Nikopol, on the the opposite bank of the Dnieper River and about 10 kilometers (6 miles) downstream from the plant, came under fire three times during the night from rockets and mortars, hitting houses, a kindergarten, the bus station and stores, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said. There was no information on injuries or loss of life.
Written By
HANNA ARHIROVA