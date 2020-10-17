Arizona COVID-19 cases grow again

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's COVID-19 case count went up by 921 new infections on Saturday, along with 18 deaths.

The state is seeing a slow increase in the average number of coronavirus cases since a decline that lasted through August and September appears to be ending.

The Arizona Department of Health Sciences reports that there have now been 230,407 cases and 5,824 deaths statewide.

Arizona was a national hotspot for the virus in June and early July, but numbers began to drop last month.

Thursday saw the first daily tally above 1,000 in a month.

