Arizona judge nixes suit that wants Trump backers off ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Phoenix has dismissed lawsuits seeking to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from this year's ballot because they participated in or helped organize the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington that led to an unprecedented attack on Congress.
The decision from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury made public Friday means Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the primary ballot barring a reversal by the state Supreme Court. Gosar and Biggs are seeking reelection and Finchem is running for Secretary of State, Arizona's chief election officer.