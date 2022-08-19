Arizona judge to hear state request to enforce abortion ban BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 1:05 a.m.
FILE - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks during his June 2, 2022, visit to the Yuma Sun in Yuma, Ariz. Brnovich on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, asked to lift an injunction blocking enforcement of a law that bans all abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk.
Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.
5 of5
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge will hear arguments Friday on the state's request to allow prosecutors to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years under a now-overruled U.S. Supreme Court ruling,
Abortion-rights advocates are fighting the request from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich to lift an injunction blocking enforcement of the ban on abortions unless the mother's life is in danger. That law was first enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912 and blocked following the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion.
