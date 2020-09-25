Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with a car crash in New Mexico and is facing up to eight years in federal prison, authorities said.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Maroquez Clah of Red Valley entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

He remains on release pending a sentencing hearing, which hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Clah was arrested on Feb. 14 on an indictment charging him with involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Clah was driving under the influence of alcohol and was involved in a crash that killed another man.

The indictment alleged that Clah drove carelessly, in willful disregard for the safety of others and likely to endanger a person or property.