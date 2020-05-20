Arizona paid over $500M in unemployment benefits last week

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona shelled out $519 million in jobless benefit payments last week as the Department of Economic Security caught up with weeks of overdue benefits for thousands of applicants who are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The department began reviewing applications and making payments last week to self-employed people, contractors, workers with insufficient earnings history and others who don’t normally qualify for assistance. They got it through a Congress-approved program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, The Arizona Republic reported.

The more than half a billion dollars paid to 468,000 people surpassed Arizona's prior week of $160 million in payments, department officials said. Of the recipients, more than 165,000 people were given pandemic assistance and the remaining 303,000 people received regular unemployment payments.

Before the pandemic, the state paid about $3 million a week in jobless benefits and had about 4,000 new applications.

The department announced Monday that the state received another 109,000 initial applications last week, some of which could be duplicates from people who were originally denied.

About 40,000 applications must still be processed, department director Tom Betlach said.

“The demand for this assistance is significant, and by continuing to distribute benefits to our communities, we can support families in need, as well as our state’s economic recovery,” Betlach said.

