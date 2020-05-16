Arizona reports 28 more deaths from coronavirus outbreak

PHOENIX (AP) —

Arizona health officials report 28 additional deaths from the coronavirus outbreak with 462 additional cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Saturday.

The Department of Health Services said the number of deaths statewide increased to 679 while the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 13,631.

