Arizona tribe proposes law to lease its water rights

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado River Indian Tribes is proposing a federal law to allow it to lease water rights in Arizona, a move that could aid the state's response to the drought.
The tribe said in public hearings this week that it would use the money raised from leasing Colorado River water to bolster services to its members, including for health care, education, elder programs and law enforcement. The tribe is made up of four distinct groups of Native Americans — Chemehuevi, Mohave, Hopi and Navajo — along the Arizona-California border.