Arkansas House sends governor stripped-down hate crimes bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Monday approved a stripped-down alternative to hate crimes legislation that longtime supporters of such laws have criticized as not providing true protections following a succession of new measures restricting the rights of transgender people.
The majority-Republican House voted 65-26 in favor of the measure, called a “class protection" bill, sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk. The Republican, who has made enacting a hate crimes law a priority this year, has said he supports the legislation.