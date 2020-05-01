Arkansas allowing barbershops, salons to reopen next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas barber shops and hair salons can reopen next week after being shuttered for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday.

Hutchinson said the businesses can reopen Wednesday but with new rules to curb the virus, including limits on how many people ca be inside and screening of customers and staff. The decision also allows tattoo shops and massage therapists to reopen.

The announcement is the latest in a series of steps by the Republican governor to roll back coronavirus restrictions. Hutchinson this week also announced plans to allow restaurant dining rooms and gyms to reopen in coming days.

Arkansas is among a handful of states that didn't issue a broad stay-at-home order, but has had other restrictions in place.

Health officials announced Friday the state has at least 3,321 coronavirus cases, an increase over the 3,255 reported Thursday. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, increased from 61 to 64.