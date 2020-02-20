Arkansas panel picks new state transportation director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Highway Commission on Thursday named a longtime state Transportation Department employee as the first woman to lead the agency.

The commission named Lorie Harris Tudor as the department's new director, succeeding outgoing director Scott Bennett. Bennett on Wednesday announced he was retiring effective March 20.

Tudor began her 36-year career with the department, then known as the state Highway and Transportation Department, in 1981 as a clerk typist. She resigned in 1995 and returned to the department in 1998 after earning her bachelor's degree in civil engineering form the University of Memphis.

Tudor has served as the department's deputy director and chief operating officer since 2014.

Tudor's appointment comes as highway officials and Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaign for a proposal on the fall ballot that would extend a half-cent sales tax for state highways.