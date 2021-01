LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,777 new cases of the coronavirus and 17,686 active cases on Wednesday, a drop from a week ago.

“There are over 700 fewer new cases and over 2,700 fewer active cases than this time last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “The steps we are taking to slow this virus appear to be having an effect," according to Hutchinson.