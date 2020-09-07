Arkansas reports 687 new coronavirus cases, 12 more dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials reported 687 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 12 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There are a total of 65,377 cases and 894 people have died, the health department said, an increase from 64,690 cases and 882 deaths reported Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department also reported 6,188 active cases and that 58,295 people have recovered.

The number of newly confirmed cases on Sunday is a drop from the record 1,094 new cases reported Friday and comes as health officials said they’re worried about the possibility of the outbreak growing during the Labor Day weekend.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.