Armed man fatally shot by police at Florida restaurant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An armed man is dead after a confrontation with police at a Florida fast-food restaurant, authorities said.

Michael Ferguson, 54, of Vero Beach, died shortly after Sunday night's shooting at a Fort Lauderdale McDonald's, according to a police news release.

Officers had responded to a 911 call about a man waving around a gun at the restaurant. Investigators believe Ferguson may have intentionally created a dangerous situation, which forced officers to engage him, the news release said.

Three officers were involved in the shooting, officials said. They have been placed on administrative leave with pay while state law enforcement officers investigate.

Ferguson was white. Officials didn't immediately identify the officers or their races.