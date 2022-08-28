Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 9:09 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 Students enlisted in the new Army prep course work together in barracks at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The new course is an an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville talks with colleagues at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. McConville visited Fort Jackson to see the Army's new prep course, an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville stands with students in the new Army prep course at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. McConville visited Fort Jackson to see the new course, an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Students gather during physical training exercises in the new Army prep course at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The Army's new program prepares recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville listens during a meeting about the new Army prep course at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. McConville visited Fort Jackson to see the new course, an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Students listen to an instructor during the new Army prep course at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The new course is an an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Students enlisted in the new Army prep course work together in barracks at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The new course is an an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A student enlisted in the new Army prep course looks at their work at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The new course is an an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Staff Sgt. Jonathan Tenorio poses for a photo at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Tenorio is an instructor at Fort Jackson's new Army prep course, an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville left, gestures to a student in the new Army prep course at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. McConville visited Fort Jackson to see the new course, an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Second Lt. William Paschall poses for a photo at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Paschall is a math instructor in the new Army prep course, an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis, the base commander at the Fort Jackson, speaks to colleagues and members of the media during a visit by Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. McConville visited Fort Jackson to see the Army's new prep course, an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Students in the new Army prep course run around a track during physical training exercises at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The new program prepares recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training exercises at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The new program prepares recruits for the demands of basic training. Sean Rayford/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — Chaz Andrews has wanted to join the Army since he was 19, but he has failed the service's academic test more than 10 times over the past decade.
Now, at age 29, Andrews thinks he has a real shot to pass, thanks to a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards.
Written By
LOLITA C. BALDOR